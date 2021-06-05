Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 759 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $227.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.