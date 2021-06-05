Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSO stock opened at $288.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.