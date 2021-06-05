Wedbush Comments on Etsy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

Shares of ETSY opened at $164.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Etsy has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.