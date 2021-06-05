WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$11.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL stock opened at C$7.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.21. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$9.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.18.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.