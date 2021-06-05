West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Sells $140,850.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,689.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.02. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

