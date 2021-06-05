Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,393.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,280.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.