Westhampton Capital LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.8% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.