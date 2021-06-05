Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,094 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

