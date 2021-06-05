Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,965 iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $124.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

