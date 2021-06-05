Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,078 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPMB opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

