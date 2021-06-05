Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $53.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15.

