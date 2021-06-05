Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE opened at $39.15 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.