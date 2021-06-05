Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $166.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.24. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,527 shares of company stock worth $5,931,267. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

