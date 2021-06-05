Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 196.75 ($2.57). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.50), with a volume of 31,450 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £169.87 million and a PE ratio of 28.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.21.

Get Wilmington alerts:

In related news, insider Helen Sachdev acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.