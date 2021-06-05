Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $157.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $137.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.46. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $2,304,396 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6,767.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Wingstop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

