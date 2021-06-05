Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 6,000 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIZZ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,425 ($70.88) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,703.40 ($61.45).

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,533 ($59.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,796.26. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

In other news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

