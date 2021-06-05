Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WTKWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

WTKWY traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,847. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $97.70. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.903 per share. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.