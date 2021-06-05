Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 4,305 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.09 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Workday by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

