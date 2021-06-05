World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $137.55 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.