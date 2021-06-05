World Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xerox were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Xerox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $24.19 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

