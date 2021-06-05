World Asset Management Inc Invests $276,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $6,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in KBR by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

NYSE:KBR opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

