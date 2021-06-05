World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.33 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

