World Asset Management Inc Sells 376 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,795,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,076 shares of company stock worth $5,694,842 over the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

