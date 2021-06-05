World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,430 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.