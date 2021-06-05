WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells $163,954.64 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Richard Wright sold 4,072 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $213,576.40.

On Friday, April 30th, Richard Wright sold 3,228 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $165,596.40.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04.

On Friday, March 12th, Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.37. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,037 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 282,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

