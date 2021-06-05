Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 406.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Xerox worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Xerox by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Xerox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,959,000 after buying an additional 62,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX opened at $24.19 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.