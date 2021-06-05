Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Avient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Avient by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Avient by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 132,563 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

