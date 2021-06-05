Xponance Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:BCO opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

