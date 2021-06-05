Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

GT stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

