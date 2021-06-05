Xponance Inc. Sells 3,675 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after buying an additional 1,012,179 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,807,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,324,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

