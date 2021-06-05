Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00067317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00299769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00245884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.01145624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.27 or 1.00080880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars.

