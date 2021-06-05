Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Announce $2.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.31. Alibaba Group reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $20.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $29.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $592.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

