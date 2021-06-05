Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Announce $2.85 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.31. Alibaba Group reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $20.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $29.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $592.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.53.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.