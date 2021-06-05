Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENDP. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Endo International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

