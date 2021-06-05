Zacks: Analysts Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.38 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 4.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 24.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Aflac by 8.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.