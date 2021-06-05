Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The company has a market cap of $212.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

