Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post earnings per share of $4.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.93 and the lowest is $3.85. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 552.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $15.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.03 to $16.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $14.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.68.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $116.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,936. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.