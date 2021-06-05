Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post earnings per share of $4.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.93 and the lowest is $3.85. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 552.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $15.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.03 to $16.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $14.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.68.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $116.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,936. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

