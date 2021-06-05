Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Announce -$1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.49) and the highest is ($1.10). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,290. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $21,503,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.1% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 258,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.89.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.