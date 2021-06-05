Zacks: Brokerages Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.10. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 115,379 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 409,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,916. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

