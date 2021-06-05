Zacks: Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $13.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $13.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,092. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 321,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 191,313 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.