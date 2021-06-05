Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

