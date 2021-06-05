Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) to Hold

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.31. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 193,623 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

