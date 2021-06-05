Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Get BRP alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of DOOO opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.