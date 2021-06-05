Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.63.

IBTX stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.93. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,694. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,761,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 283,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,505,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.