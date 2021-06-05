Zacks Investment Research Lowers Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $48.71 on Thursday. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1,534.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 46.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

