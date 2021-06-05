Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.43. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

