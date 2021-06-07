-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.19). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

FENC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,845. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $184.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.