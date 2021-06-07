$0.06 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial increased their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of III traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,831. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $275.12 million, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,824,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,424,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 542.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,914 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 330,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 150,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

