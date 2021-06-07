-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $38,587,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 847.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 812,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 366,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $1,943,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. 2,520,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.62 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.