$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACEL. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $286,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after buying an additional 645,504 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,747,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 230,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACEL opened at $12.88 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.32.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.