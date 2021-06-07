$0.44 EPS Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.81. 458,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,665. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.65. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

